Illinois-based collision repair chain buys two more Milwaukee area shops

Westmont, Illinois-based Crash Champions LLC
, a chain of auto collision repair centers, continues to expand into the Milwaukee area, announcing that it has acquired the Quality Auto Body repair shops in Milwaukee and Mequon.The Milwaukee shop is located at 4930 S. 6th St. The Mequon shop is located at 11065 N. Cedarburg Road."Through these two strategic acquisitions, we're aiming to better service our Wisconsin customers in 2021 with more location options and the same unbeatable repair teams," said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. "Quality Auto Body's passion for first-class customer service and top-notch collision repairs made them our best choice for a partner as we continue to expand our shops in the Midwest."Earlier this year
, Crash Champions announced that it had acquired Gillette's Collision Center in Waukesha. Last year, it also acquired Silver Spring Automotive in Milwaukee. The company now has four southeastern Wisconsin locations
, including one in West Bend.Crash Champions started in 1999 with a small shop in New Lenox, Illinois. It now has 65 locations in California, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Ohio. The company claims to be the fifth largest collision repair company in the U.S.