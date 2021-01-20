Illinois-based chain of collision repair centers buys Waukesha shop

By
Andrew Weiland
-

Chicago-based Crash Champions LLC, a chain of auto collision repair centers, announced that it has purchased Gillette’s Collision Center in Waukesha.

The 8,500-square-foot facility, located at W241 S4130 Pine Hollow Court, becomes the 60th location for Crash Champions, which has locations in California, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Ohio. Its only other Wisconsin location is in West Bend.

Crash Champions began in 1999 with a small shop in New Lenox, Illinois.

“Gillette Collision Center’s unmatched expertise and state-of-the-art equipment have earned them the reputation of being the best auto body shop in Waukesha,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We look forward to partnering with these collision repair experts who share our relentless dedication to customer service and operational excellence, and creating even greater value for our stakeholders, customers, and employees in the years to come.”

Andrew Weiland
