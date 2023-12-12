Celebrating the journey of the 2023 Innovation + Entrepreneurship award winners

BizTimes Media once again recognized the top innovators and entrepreneurs in southeastern Wisconsin at its recent Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum.
Jerry Jendusa
was named the Lifetime Achievement Award winner, joining a prestigious list that includes Harry Quadracci of Quad/Graphics, Robert Kern of Generac, George Dalton of Fiserv, Steven Marcus of The Marcus Corp., Sheldon Lubar of Lubar & Co., Michael Cudahy of Marquette Electronics, real estate developer Gary Grunau, Valerie Daniels-Carter of V&J Holding Companies Inc., Jon Hammes of Hammes Co., and Wayne Oldenburg of Oldenburg Group.
Jendusa, now president of BreakthrU Coaching, co-founded New Berlin-based Emteq in 1995 when he was 27. The company, a manufacturer of aircraft interior and exterior lighting systems and aircraft cabin management and power systems, grew to $100 million in revenue before it was sold in 2014. Since the sale, Jendusa has continued to pursue his passion of mentoring other business leaders with BreakthrU Coaching.
Dean Amhaus
, CEO of The Water Council, received the Regional Spirit Award. Amhaus has led the organization, which works on water challenges globally and touts Milwaukee as a freshwater technology hub, since 2010. Prior to his current role, Amhaus led Spirit of Milwaukee, a nonprofit that aimed at changing the public image of the city.
The event also recognized eight individuals and companies for their leadership in the areas of entrepreneurship and innovation.
Entrepreneurship winners:
Norrie Daroga, president, CodeBaby
Roy Dietsch, CEO, PartsBadger
Britt Gottschalk, founder and CEO, Geno.Me
Paul Stillmank, founder and executive chairman, 7Rivers
Innovation winners:
Adam Aerospace
Hydro-Thermal Corp.
Octane Coffee
Synthetaic
Read more about the Lifetime Achievement, Regional Spirt, Entrepreneurship and Innovation award winners in this special section.