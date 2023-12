Milwaukee | Founded: 2020 Employees: 6 AdamAeroCorp.com Adam Aerospace is developing new, blockchain-based data verification software for use in the aerospace and defense industries. The company’s two core offerings are Chain Tracks, which reads large data sets in seconds and assigns cryptographic signatures, and Aeros Ledger, a private distributed ledger in which data can be instantaneously verified and audited. Applications for the technology include protecting data on military aircraft, satellites, weapons systems and personal records. In the past two years, the company has landed three Air Force and Space Force contracts.Michael Adam, CEO: “We created our core blockchain products to prove the overarching technology could have a huge impact in the world of data verification. Once we built and tested the product, we knew it would work. Aerospace/defense is not an easy market to get into, but we quickly overcame obstacles and entered the world of defense contracting.”“Any large or mission-critical data that needs to be protected, verified and instantaneously audited.”“Currently our contracts are with Air Force, Space Force and Air Guard. We are aiming to expand into other services branches and DoD departments and organizations.”“I’ve been fortunate enough to work on both successful startups and unsuccessful startups in the past. I learned a lot from those experiences and we’ve developed hard skin and best practices.”“Our first SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research program) Phase II contract really opened up a lot of doors for us.”“Believe in the tech, the mission it serves. Be agile when you need to be and be transparent throughout.”“Our team is made up of endless creators that are just as much scientists as business leaders. We love what we do and who we do it for, so innovating is never a problem, it’s always happening.”“Work with us (innovative small businesses) to create a clear path to engage in and complete pilot projects where we can test our tech and new use cases with your data and infrastructure.”“It’s the most rewarding work I’ve ever done.”