Milwaukee | Founded: 2020
Employees: 6
AdamAeroCorp.com
Adam Aerospace is developing new, blockchain-based data verification software for use in the aerospace and defense industries. The company’s two core offerings are Chain Tracks, which reads large data sets in seconds and assigns cryptographic signatures, and Aeros Ledger, a private distributed ledger in which data can be instantaneously verified and audited. Applications for the technology include protecting data on military aircraft, satellites, weapons systems and personal records. In the past two years, the company has landed three Air Force and Space Force contracts.
What was the point where you knew you would launch Adam Aerospace and what was the biggest hesitancy or concern you needed to overcome?
Michael Adam, CEO: “We created our core blockchain products to prove the overarching technology could have a huge impact in the world of data verification. Once we built and tested the product, we knew it would work. Aerospace/defense is not an easy market to get into, but we quickly overcame obstacles and entered the world of defense contracting.”
What needs are you addressing with Adam Aerospace?
“Any large or mission-critical data that needs to be protected, verified and instantaneously audited.”
What are the next key steps in the development of the company?
“Currently our contracts are with Air Force, Space Force and Air Guard. We are aiming to expand into other services branches and DoD departments and organizations.”
What do you wish you knew before starting the company?
“I’ve been fortunate enough to work on both successful startups and unsuccessful startups in the past. I learned a lot from those experiences and we’ve developed hard skin and best practices.”
What would you consider your breakthrough so far?
“Our first SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research program) Phase II contract really opened up a lot of doors for us.”
What’s been your mindset when overcoming setbacks?
“Believe in the tech, the mission it serves. Be agile when you need to be and be transparent throughout.”
What’s the number one thing needed to sustain a culture of innovation and growth?
“Our team is made up of endless creators that are just as much scientists as business leaders. We love what we do and who we do it for, so innovating is never a problem, it’s always happening.”
What could local, regional or state leaders do to better support startups and innovative companies?
“Work with us (innovative small businesses) to create a clear path to engage in and complete pilot projects where we can test our tech and new use cases with your data and infrastructure.”
What’s your biggest lesson learned since founding your company?
“It’s the most rewarding work I’ve ever done.”