CodeBaby | Milwaukee
Founded: 2001, rebooted in 2018 | Employees: 5, plus 7 full-time contractors
Funding raised: $2 million
codebaby.com
Mequon-based iDAvatars acquired CodeBaby, then based in Colorado, in 2016 only to have to wind down all of its operations after losing a major client two years later. However, Norrie Daroga, CEO of iDAvatars, bought the CodeBaby platform and technology and spent four years working on the product, returning in 2022 with intelligent digital avatars that display compassion, empathy and a sense of humor. In addition to Milwaukee, the company also has employees in Chicago, Colorado and Connecticut.
How would you describe CodeBaby’s product/service?
Norrie Daroga, president: “We build virtual characters (avatars) that combine animation, speech, text, natural language understanding and generative artificial intelligence to create real-time experiences which engage and inform users. The avatars can convey emotions and values using these technologies and techniques.”
What needs are you addressing with CodeBaby? Is it the same as when you started, or has it changed over time?
“We lack sufficient skilled professionals (doctors, nurses, customer service, social workers, etc.) and these professionals spend a considerable amount of time doing tasks that can be performed by our avatars. Our avatars are available around the clock and can engage in several hundred/thousand experiences simultaneously. They tend not to have bad days, bring personal conflicts to work, or need breaks.”
What are the next key steps in the development of the product?
“We are developing avatars capable of conversations for mental health, loneliness, and personal coaching which we believe will bring the benefits of AI to the mass population.”
What’s been your mindset when overcoming setbacks?
“Tenacity, perseverance and remaining positive are key attributes that allow me to overcome setbacks. As a leader in the company, my attitude affects the entire team and my willingness to maintain a collaborative environment is also key to success.”
What’s your biggest lesson learned since founding your company?
“Success is elusive and takes much longer than you can imagine. Learning to pivot into the direction of opportunities while staying true to my vision was my biggest challenge.”