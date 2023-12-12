Octane Coffee

Innovation + Entrepreneurship Awards Winner

By
-
Adrian Deasy, founder and chief executive officer of Octane Coffee. Image courtesy of Octane Coffee.

Waukesha | Founded: 2018 Employees: 4 full time, 3-4 contractors | Funding raised: $1 million getoctanecoffee.com Octane Coffee designs, builds, launches and supports fully automated drive-thru coffee locations. In 2023, the company opened its first location at W229 N1400 Westwood Drive in Pewaukee. Octane uses robotics to process orders and serve customers in less than

