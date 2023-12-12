PartsBadger | Cedarburg
Founded: 2017 | Employees: 57
Funding raised: Bootstrapped
parts-badger.com
PartsBadger started after Roy Dietsch found it difficult to get a quote for a machined part, finding local vendors nonresponsive, unable to open the file or too expensive. PartsBadger’s technology simplifies and speeds up the quoting process and is now being applied to the shop floor to produce parts faster and at a lower cost. Repeatedly recognized among the fastest growing companies in the region, PartsBadger serves a variety of industries, including automation, industrial and scientific equipment, medical devices, semiconductor, aftermarket automotive and more.
What are the next key steps in the development of PartsBadger’s technology?
Roy Dietsch, CEO: “Using end-to-end technology, which we developed in-house, we hope to revolutionize manufacturing on the shop floor. In the most extreme cases, our technology can manufacture one-off prototypes in as little as 10 minutes from online order to final QC, using just seconds of manual labor input, with a responsiveness and cost structure that can fundamentally transform this $60 billion industry. We expect this technology to achieve scale in 2024, with rapid expansion in 2025 and 2026.”
What’s been your mindset when overcoming setbacks?
“When starting PartsBadger, our early setbacks were typically accompanied by a fear of failure and questioning of my own competency as a leader. Now, this fear has been replaced by motivation. I see challenges as an opportunity for myself and my team to learn to become better leaders, managers and problem solvers. Each challenge we overcome creates another set of ‘tools’ in the toolbox you can use as a leader. Now I see that the best way you can progress in life is through adversity, so you might as well embrace it and the opportunity it brings.”
What’s the number one thing needed to sustain a culture of innovation and growth?
“At our core, PartsBadger is an innovation company where the team is motivated to achieve something bigger than themselves. We create a culture of growth where learning is held in the same regard as ultimate performance. The foundation of this culture is trust, support and audacity so that people can take on the unknown and discover something new. Our culture is not without its challenges, but it does produce game-changing developments which fuel explosive growth, and frankly it’s a lot of fun.”