Nonprofit

Celebrating our region’s nonprofits

Meet the 2024 winners and finalists

BizTimes Staff
Last updated

A letter from the publisher:

At BizTimes Media, we recognize that a strong and sustainable nonprofit sector is needed to help our city and region flourish. For a decade now, we have proudly recognized the work of southeastern Wisconsin nonprofits and philanthropic corporate citizens through our Nonprofit Excellence Awards program. Held this year on July 25, the event highlighted 31 organizations, leaders, donors and companies each doing their part to make our community better. We hope the stories of the work that these organizations and individuals do in areas like health care, education, housing, the arts, trauma and more inspires you to make a difference in any way you can.

You can watch the program on demand at biztimes.com/npea.

Thank you to Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, our platinum sponsor, for helping us put the spotlight on these model citizens.

Dan Meyer, Publisher/Owner, BizTimes Media

Kate Meyer, Community Engagement/Owner, BizTimes Media

Meet the 2024 winners and finalists:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Donald and Donna Baumgartner

Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Judie Taylor, DUECO

Corporate Citizen of the Year: Hydrite

In-Kind Supporter: MGIC

Next Generation Leadership: Monica Nichol, The Lighthouse Group at Morgan Stanley

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: Think Ability Wisconsin

Nonprofit Executive of the Year: Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Milwaukee Ballet

Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year: All Hands Boatworks

Social Enterprise: Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp.

