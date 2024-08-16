Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: Think Ability Wisconsin

Think Ability Wisconsin is a collaboration of the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the Department of Workforce Development, Islands of Brilliance, Disability In Wisconsin, Engage Workforce Solutions, Friendship Circle, MATC and many more. Powered by the Down Syndrome Association, this statewide collaborative works to address the issues of worker shortages and the high unemployment rate of people with disabilities by working with employers to break down barriers to employment for people with disabilities.

Since its inception in late 2022, Think Ability Wisconsin has enrolled more than 2,500 people in support services or programs, created more than 225 community-integrated, employer-embedded work sites and served nearly 25,000 people. The collaborative has also trained more than 1,500 employer-side participants in hiring people with disabilities and the benefits for companies.

Thanks to Think Ability, the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin has been able to expand its programs and services in regions throughout the state, especially in southeastern Wisconsin. The organization is directly serving more people with disabilities and their families than ever before. In 2023, it provided more than 40,000 hours of services for individuals with disabilities, including 7,000 hours of job support to participants and more than 20,000 hours of daily living skills training.

“Wisconsin’s industries are facing workforce hiring and retention challenges, and people with disabilities are capable and ready to work in meaningful jobs; they just need Wisconsin’s employers to believe in them.”

– Dawn Nuoffer, chief executive officer, Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year Finalist: Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County

In 2022, Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County came together to address the need for more certified nursing assistants. The training program United for Good was created to provide new opportunities for people to gain footing in the high-demand health care field while providing them with the support and resources to be successful in their careers.

Since February 2022, 91 new CNAs have been added to the Milwaukee-area market through the program, with most being placed in local school districts.

Goodwill Talent Bridge works to identify job seekers in underserved communities and guide them through workforce development training. Goodwill also provides a weekly stipend to program participants for housing, childcare and transportation. United Way covers the cost of the certified nursing assistant class tuition and state testing fees, reducing the financial barrier for many people wanting to pursue the health care career path. The organizations also work with Herzing University, which provides program participants with the education necessary to earn their CNA credential. People who complete the program and receive their credential are placed into jobs with an employer partner within a local school district.

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year Finalist: St. Francis Children’s Center, Penfield Children’s Center and Curative Care Network

Historically competitors, St. Francis Children’s Center, Penfield Children’s Center and Curative Care Network came together to advocate for early intervention services for infants and toddlers in Milwaukee County.

The services help families with early at-risk children with developmental support and education. In recent years, Milwaukee County lost nearly two-thirds of its local providers of these services, leaving St. Francis, Penfield and Curative Care as the only remaining providers in Milwaukee County.

Leaders of all three agencies meet monthly to discuss fundraising, write proposals and meet with state leaders to increase funding for local providers. Most recently, the team submitted programmatic appropriation requests through Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office. They are also working on a letter of support from the Milwaukee County Executive’s office governmental affairs director.

The team also meets with Milwaukee County’s Department of Health and Human services staff to develop a project charter with objectives and stakeholders. The team will continue to seek ways to get the word out about early intervention services, which are a cornerstone of addressing developmental delays and disabilities.

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year Finalist: WRTP|BIG STEP, Milwaukee Building Trades Council, MPS, Southwest Milwaukee Trades Consortium and Employ Milwaukee

During WRTP|BIG STEP youth outreach efforts, it became apparent that high school students were actively seeking opportunities within the construction industry but lacked guidance on how to navigate this path. WRTP|BIG STEP spearheaded the Summer Trades Academy to address the information and trades career exploration gap for students in the Milwaukee area. It collaborated with its partners to recruit students and coordinate hands-on activities for the program.

Through strategic collaboration and innovative program design, WRTP|BIG STEP and its partners worked together to create a pathway for students to explore, engage with and thrive in the construction trades. The collaboration helped 150 students gain access to opportunities to explore and pursue careers. Additionally, the partnership with workforce allies allowed WRTP|BIG STEP to secure training stipends for those who received enhanced training.

Within the Summer Trades Academy program, all 17 students from the class of 2023, embarked on their careers in the industry the summer after high school graduation.