Nonprofit Executive of the Year: Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Since taking the helm of the Milwaukee Rep in 2013, Chad Bauman has maintained a reputation as an innovative, strategic thinker committed to building long-term success in the performing arts.

Bauman has played an instrumental role in fundraising for the organization’s $78 million project to rebuild its downtown Milwaukee theater complex. The project, which broke ground in May, includes construction of the new Herro-Franke Studio Theater, renovation of the Ellen and Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater, the new Sandra and William Haack Lobby, the new Herzfeld Education & Engagement Center, improved accessibility, up-to-date production technology and new administrative offices. It will increase the theater’s ability to annually serve 300,000 people, including 20,000 students, with 700 performances coupled with award-winning educational programming.

Under Bauman’s leadership, the Rep’s annual budget has doubled and what was once a $1 million deficit has been eliminated. Plus, the organization now has cash reserves of $12 million, an endowment of $20 million, operating surpluses each year and has seen an almost 400% growth in net assets over the past decade.

- Advertisement -

Beyond the theater, Bauman holds a key role with the United Performing Arts Fund and is working to help it chart a path to continue critical, ongoing support of the Milwaukee performing arts community.

“We are working to educate our children. We have huge financial impact.”

– Chad Bauman, executive director, Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Nonprofit Executive of the Year Finalist: Andi Elliott, Community Advocates

Andi Elliott, chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Community Advocates, is the embodiment of her organization’s mission, having dedicated her career to uplifting those affected by homelessness, domestic violence, substance abuse and mental illness.

- Advertisement -

Community Advocates provides individuals and families, primarily those in the low-income population, with advocacy and services to meet their basic needs. In 2023 alone, the nonprofit served more than 50,000 people.

Elliott was named interim CEO in early 2014 and at the time the organization faced a $2.2 million deficit. Through her team’s tireless efforts, the deficit was reduced to just over $12,000 by the end of the year.

Community Advocates, along with its subsidiaries, the Milwaukee Women’s Center and the Public Policy Institute, operates under a shared umbrella, offering more than 40 programs, including one-on-one advocacy, trauma-informed case management, crisis intervention, education and coalition building.

- Advertisement -

Elliott’s journey with Community Advocates began in 1990 when, as a student, she completed her social work field placement with the organization. Now as CEO, she leads a staff of more than 150.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Elliott led the organization in ensuring housing stability for 12,000 households and administering $90 million in funding from the CARES and the Emergency Rental Assistance program to individuals in need.

Nonprofit Executive of the Year Finalist: Rob Henken, Wisconsin Policy Forum

Since joining the Wisconsin Policy Forum in 2008 (then known as the Public Policy Forum), Rob Henken’s top priority for the nonpartisan think tank has been to bring insightful and objective research and analysis to the public and key decision makers in the areas of government finance, education and economic development.

One of its most significant reports in recent years was an examination of the fiscal cliff facing the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. The state Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers approved a sales tax hike and increases in shared revenue to address the issue. After leading the organization for 16 years, Henken stepped down last month.

A strategic 2018 merger with the Madison-based Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance increased the Policy Forum’s scope from the Milwaukee metro area to the state of Wisconsin. This strengthened ties with communities throughout the state and allowed the organization to expand its revenue sources by attracting new members, contracted projects and grant dollars.

Henken served as a moderator at events hosted by the Wisconsin Policy Forum and other organizations, and he facilitated major community efforts to find solutions to a wide range of issues. Furthermore, Henken worked extensively and collaboratively to cultivate the organization’s 75-member board of directors and 15-member executive committee.