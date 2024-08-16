In-Kind Supporter: MGIC

Milwaukee-based MGIC supports Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity through a number of ways, including by providing free temporary office space during the renovation of Habitat’s headquarters.

Last year, MGIC made significant donations of items to Habitat’s ReStore and is donating office furniture and computer monitors to Habitat to furnish its renovated headquarters, including its entry area, kitchen, conference room, breakout rooms, mother’s room and offices.

Since 1997, MGIC has donated more than $1 million to Milwaukee Habitat. Each year, the company sponsors and builds a new Habitat home for a first-time homebuyer; it also supports Habitat’s Framing the Future Gala and Women Build event. Since 2016, 233 MGIC employees have volunteered more than 1,000 hours for Milwaukee Habitat, installing siding, framing and drywall, helping with interior painting and working in one of three ReStore locations.

In 2021, MGIC created Giving Back, Together, a program designed to organize its philanthropic work and amplify its impact through volunteerism, representation and corporate giving. MGIC annually supports dozens of organizations whose missions strengthen families, neighborhoods and communities.

“We’ve long recognized that one’s home extends well beyond four walls and a roof. It’s all about strong families, lifelong memories, thriving neighborhoods and a better community for everyone.”

– Sal Miosi, president and COO of MGIC

In-Kind Supporter Finalist: Source TEN

At Milwaukee-based video production company Source TEN, in-kind donations consistently exceed 5% of gross sales. The minority and woman-owned business has provided in-kind work for organizations such as Friends of the Domes and Nativity Jesuit Academy.

The company’s slogan, “Storytelling Is Our Forte, Social Impact Is Our Reason,” reflects its commitment to corporate citizenship through the power of cinematic video storytelling. Source TEN uses its video production services – donating its time and resources – to spotlight the work and impact of various nonprofits and, hopefully, to drive community support.

Its video project for the Friends of the Domes combines hard facts with emotion, in an effort to compel viewers to recognize the importance of preserving the Mitchell Park Domes as a cultural asset. The video has significantly bolstered support and donations for Friends of the Domes.

For Nativity Jesuit Academy, Source TEN highlighted the inspirational journey of a teacher-turned advocate for the K-8 Catholic school, highlighting the transformative impact of the school on students and families. The teacher had attended Nativity herself. The project has led to connections with potential donors.