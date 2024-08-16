Lifetime Achievement Award: Donald and Donna Baumgartner

The name “Baumgartner” carries tremendous meaning in Milwaukee’s art community. Donald and Donna Baumgartner have long served as philanthropic leaders to help the arts thrive in Milwaukee. In recognition of those efforts, Donald and Donna Baumgartner received the Lifetime Achievement Award at BizTimes Media’s 11th annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program on July 25. As the couple took the stage to accept their award, they received a standing ovation from the roughly 400 people in attendance, largely members of Milwaukee’s nonprofit community. Donna Baumgartner, holding back tears, said the recognition was “overwhelming.” “Philanthropy is contagious,” Donna Baumgartner said at the event. “A dear friend who’s here today opened my eyes when, on her 40th birthday, she announced that she was sponsoring a ballet. She planted a seed.” Donald Baumgartner founded Milwaukee Shipbuilding Corp. with his father in 1951 to do U.S. Department of Defense work during the Korean War. The company was renamed Paper Machinery Corp. in 1956 and grew to become an international manufacturer of converting machinery for the production of paper cups, paperboard containers and custom packages. In 2016, Baumgartner initiated the company’s transition to 100% employee ownership. Donald Baumgartner was president of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s board of trustees and was instrumental in bringing the Santiago Calatrava addition to fruition at the Milwaukee Art Museum. As chair of the museum’s building committee during that time, Baumgartner worked personally with Calatrava during the construction process. The Baumgartners also donated $8 million to the Milwaukee Art Museum’s endowment fund to pay the future salary of museum directors, and contributed $1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic toward maintenance and improvements at the art museum. The Baumgartners are also longtime supporters of the Milwaukee Ballet, giving $10 million for construction of its headquarters in the Historic Third Ward. The couple also made $1.5 million in gifts to Milwaukee Film, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the Florentine Opera. “Arts education fortifies children with confidence, courage and allows for self-discovery and self-expression,” Donna Baumgartner said. “The power of art transforms lives. It represents the best of us. It builds character and discipline.” They also made a $1 million contribution for the renovation of Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The renovation included new seats, a new seating configuration utilizing multiple aisles, increased public health and safety amenities, as well as enhanced ADA accommodations. “Going to the theater is no longer a contest in order to get to your seat,” Donna Baumgartner said. The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre was also able to avoid closure last year in part due to support from the Baumgartners. Donald is a lifetime trustee of the Milwaukee Art Museum and a life director of the Florentine Opera. Donna serves on the board of the Milwaukee Ballet and the Milwaukee Film Festival and is a Milwaukee Art Museum trustee. “It is easy to measure success financially, but success also lies in the depth of community impact,” Donna Baumgartner said.Today, Wisconsin ranks last in the nation for government funding of the arts. Donna Baumgartner raised concern about this during her Lifetime Achievement award acceptance speech last month. She asked, “How did we get here?” “One would think having a nationally recognized art museum, nationally recognized ballet company, the 90-year-old Florentine Opera Company, Milwaukee Symphony, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, would be bragging rights for companies wanting to attract and retain employees to live and raise their families in this community with outstanding offerings,” she said, later encouraging contributions to the United Performing Arts Fund’s $3 million campaign that will end Aug. 31. She said Milwaukee’s art institutions need “custodians” in order to sustain them for future generations. “We don’t have the resources to cure all the problems or contribute to all these wonderful organizations today, but what we can do is help the arts flourish,” Donna Baumgartner said. “It has been our honor to be involved in that effort.” l