Brookfield medical office building sold for $9 million

A medical office building in Brookfield was passed from one Chicago investment firm to another in a $9.2 million deal, according to state property records. The 23,600-square-foot building at 1905 N. Calhoun Road was built in 2016 by Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm Irgens. Its tenants include a Froedtert Health Center, Bubon Orthodontics, Chiropractic Company

A medical office building in Brookfield was passed from one Chicago investment firm to another in a $9.2 million deal, according to state property records. The 23,600-square-foot building at 1905 N. Calhoun Road was built in 2016 by Wauwatosa-based commercial real estate firm. Its tenants include a Froedtert Health Center, Bubon Orthodontics, Chiropractic Company of Brookfield and Team Rehabilitation Physical Therapy. The property has an assessed value of $9.1 million, Waukesha County records show. Irgens sold the property in 2019 to Tennessee-based Montecito Medical Real Estate for $8.8 million. The property was later acquired by Chicago-based, a global real estate investment firm, which sold the property this month to Chicago-based, state records show. Remedy invests in medical properties nationally and, last year,. Last month, Heitman