Hammes buys Tosa Health Center for $52.5 million

Milwaukee-based health care real estate investment and development company Hammes Co.
purchased the 101,000-square-foot Tosa Health Center
for $52.5 million, according to state records.
A Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin
medical office building, located on a 5-acre site at 1155 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, the Tosa Health Center was developed by Wauwatosa-based Irgens
in 1998, and expanded with a 41,000-square-foot addition in 2016.
Hammes bought the building from Chicago-based Heitman
, an international real estate investment company.
Tosa Health Center, which is located about a mile west of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center
, offers several services including primary care, pediatrics, plastic surgery, OB/GYN and urgent care, according to its website.