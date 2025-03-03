Hammes buys Tosa Health Center for $52.5 million

Milwaukee-based health care real estate investment and development company Hammes Co. purchased the 101,000-square-foot Tosa Health Center for $52.5 million, according to state records. A Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin medical office building, located on a 5-acre site at 1155 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, the Tosa Health Center was developed by Wauwatosa-based Irgens in