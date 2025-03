Hammes buys Tosa Health Center for $52.5 million

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Milwaukee-based health care real estate investment and development companypurchased the 101,000-square-footfor $52.5 million, according to state records. A Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin medical office building, located on a 5-acre site at 1155 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, the Tosa Health Center was developed by Wauwatosa-basedin 1998, and expanded with a 41,000-square-foot addition in 2016. Hammes bought the building from Chicago-based, an international real estate investment company. Tosa Health Center, which is located about a mile west of the, offers several services including primary care, pediatrics, plastic surgery, OB/GYN and urgent care, according to its website.