REIT sells pair of Milwaukee-area Froedtert clinics for $19.8 million

An affiliate of New York-based real estate investment trusthas sold a pair ofclinic buildings in the Milwaukee area to Chicago-based health care real estate companyfor $19.8 million, according to state records. The, located at 21700 Intech Drive, Brookfield, was sold for $10.6 million and theat 4455 S. 108th St., Greenfield, was sold for $9.2 million. Both buildings are about 20,000 square feet in size and are occupied by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. They were both sold by Wauwatosa-based Irgens to Broadstone in 2013 as part of a portfolio sale. The Springdale Health Center has an assessed value of $9.1 million, according to Waukesha County records and the Greenfield Highlands Health Center has an assessed value of $7.4 million, according to Milwaukee County records.