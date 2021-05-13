BizTimes Media to resume live events with Family Business Summit on June 29

After hosting only virtual events for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, BizTimes Media will resume live events with the Family & Closely Held Business Summit on June 29, from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road.

Carl Rick, training manager for Kwik Trip, will be the keynote speaker for the Family & Closely Held Business Summit. Panelists will include Ryan Reigle, president and CEO of Regal Ware; Lacey Sadoff, president of Badger Liquor; and Andrew Steinhafel, president of Steinhafels. Breakout sessions will follow the panel, which will be followed by a networking reception. Event sponsors are Davis|Kuelthau s.c., The Riverwood Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley, National Exchange Bank & Trust, SVA and Vistage. Click here to register.

BizTimes Media and the Brookfield Convention Center will be taking all appropriate safety measures and are looking forward to seeing each other in person. Attendees will find more detail on the registration site.

BizTimes Media holds numerous business information and networking events each year, but all of its events have been conducted in a virtual platform during the pandemic. The last live BizTimes Media event was the M&A Forum on March 12, 2020.

“We are thrilled to be moving back to live events and are anticipating lively discussions and educational and informational programs over the next three months and throughout the fall,” said Dan Meyer, publisher of BizTimes Media.

Other upcoming in-person BizTimes Media events include the 2021 M&A Forum which will be held on July 21, from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center. Event sponsors are Old National Bank, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c., Taureau Group and Vistage. The Women In Business Symposium will be held from 7:30-11:30am on Aug. 19 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.