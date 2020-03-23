BizTimes Media reschedules spring events

BizTimes Media is rescheduling its events that were originally scheduled for this spring, as a result of social distancing requirements required by the state to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
- BizExpo, originally scheduled for May 28, will instead be held on Aug. 19. It will still be held at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. BizExpo is a day-long conference that includes the Women in Business breakfast and the BRAVO! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) luncheon.
- Washington County 2035, originally scheduled for April 30, will instead be held on June 30. The location for the rescheduled event is to be determined.
- The Family & Closely Held Business Summit, originally scheduled for June 11, will instead by held on July 22. It will still be held at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.