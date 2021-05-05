Apartment building at Porters site in Racine will be built using mass timber

Alex Zank
Proposed apartments at Porters site in Racine. Rendering: Korb + Associates
Rendering of the apartment building planned at the former Porters site in Racine. Rendering: Korb + Associates
The 141-unit apartment building proposed for the former Porters furniture store site in downtown Racine will be a hybrid mass timber structure. If built according to plan, it would be the third mass timber structure…

Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

