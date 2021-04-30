Apartment project planned at former Porters site in Racine

Would mark first new construction market-rate apartment building downtown in 20 years

By
Alex Zank
-
Proposed apartments at Porters site in Racine. Rendering: Korb + Associates
Rendering of the apartment building planned at the former Porters site in Racine. Rendering: Korb + Associates
West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management Inc. plans to develop 141 market-rate apartments at the former Porters furniture store site in Racine, the city announced today. According to a news release, Cardinal Capital has submitted a…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display