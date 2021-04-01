Mass timber development in the works at downtown Milwaukee riverfront site

By
Alex Zank
-
Preliminary drawings of The Edison. Credit: Michael Green Architects
A mixed-use mass timber building is in the works northeast of State and Edison streets, along downtown Milwaukee's riverfront. A Madison-based developer called The Neutral Project is working on the development. Known as The Edison,…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

