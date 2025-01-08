Advanced Ionics names new CEO, raises an additional $6.7 million

[caption id="attachment_604181" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Ignacio Bincaz[/caption]
New Berlin-based energy equipment manufacturer Advanced Ionics
has a new leader as Ignacio Bincaz
, the company’s chief commercial officer, has been named its newest CEO.
The appointment comes after the startup, which makes a unique electrolyzer technology, has raised an additional $6.7 million to accelerate development of its product and further build out its research and development facility. The company closed a $12.5 million funding round
last summer.
Advanced Ionics’ founding CEO Chad Mason
will continue working with the company as its chief technology officer. He will lead the research and development of the company’s electrolyzer technology and platform towards the first commercial products for industrial customers.
Chad Mason
Chad Mason[/caption]
"Advanced Ionics is entering its next stage of development and I'm excited to have this additional strategic funding and Ignacio’s leadership to drive our commercialization forward," said Mason in a Wednesday announcement. "We believe our technology has the potential to revolutionize this market at a time when new technology is most critical, and we're building a world-class company to make that a reality."
Bincaz has served as Advanced Ionics’ chief commercial officer since 2023
. During this time, he has helped lead several fundraising and development initiatives.
Before his role at Advanced Ionics, Bincaz served as the head of North America for Israel-based H2Pro and a senior vice president at Australia-based Worley, Inc.
"As we continue to focus on the commercialization and deployment of our electrolyzer technology, the additional investment will allow us to build on our recent successes and leverage these partnerships, accelerating our path to commercialization," said Bincaz. "I'm excited to lead this fantastic team through the company’s next phase of growth.”
Advanced Ionics, founded in 2017, is a hydrogen electrolyzer developer focused on accelerating decarbonization. The company says it has developed a water vapor electrolyzer that reduces the capital expense and electricity requirements of green hydrogen production.
Advanced Ionics is accelerating the pace of commercializing its technology, recently announcing a pilot program
with Houston-based Shell.