Milwaukee-based startup Advanced Ionics piloting technology with Shell

Milwaukee-based Advanced Ionics
, a startup developing a green hydrogen electrolyzer, is piloting its technology in partnership with Houston-based Shell International Explorations and Production Inc., commonly known as Shell
.
Through Shell’s GameChanger program, the company is sponsoring a pilot project that will test Advanced Ionics’ electrolyzer technology.
“We’re excited to support Advanced Ionics through the Shell GameChanger program,” said Ed Holgate
, principal, Shell GameChanger. “Their innovative intermediate temperature technology, which utilizes available steam to reduce electricity consumption, promises to potentially enhance efficiency and sustainability in the petrochemical sector. Shell GameChanger is the perfect program to validate, de-risk, and nurture such groundbreaking solutions, providing the resources and expertise needed to bring them to market.”
Advanced Ionics is focused on tackling the decarbonization of heavy industry, one of the most carbon-intensive sectors, responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s Symbion water vapor electrolyzer technology uses low-cost renewables or nuclear energy to produce green hydrogen for less than the current cost of fossil fuel-derived hydrogen.
The pilot project will allow Advanced Ionics to scale its technology with the end goal of commercialization. Shell will test the system at its targeted parameters to demonstrate the suitability and applicability for its renewable hydrogen needs and then potentially for ammonia production.
“The petrochemical industry will struggle to decarbonize without an economic path to producing and selling green hydrogen and derivatives such as green ammonia,” said Chad Mason
, chief executive officer of Advanced Ionics. “Through our partnership with Shell GameChanger, we’re proving a new way to decrease the cost of green hydrogen through more efficient, symbiotic operations.”