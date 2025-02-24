79-home subdivision development planned for Waukesha’s west side

Winterberry Reserve
, a single-family home subdivision, is planned for the west side of Waukesha on Summit Avenue, just east of the Springs at Meadowbrook
apartment complex located at 601 Sierra Circle, according to city documents.
Menomonee Falls-based Veridian Homes
is planning to build 79 homes on a roughly 22-acre site. Homes will vary from 1,200-square-foot ranch-style homes to 3,000-square-foot two-story homes, according to Ben Lang
, acquisition and entitlement specialist at Veridian Homes.
All homes will have 2-3 bedrooms, at least two bathrooms, and attached 2-car garages. Several homes will be built around a private alley central to the development area.
The project, if approved, will break ground in May in hopes to have the subdivision build out completed by 2027, Lang said.
After studying housing reports from the City of Waukesha, Lang noticed a gap in accessible housing for families earning $100,000 to $150,000 annually. These homes will satisfy that need, Lang said.
Homes in Winterberry Reserve will be listed by Veridian and will range in price starting at $400,000 for small ranch-style homes and $500,000 for larger homes.
The proposal adds to a growing list of Waukesha real estate development including a senior care facility proposed
across the street at 3031 Summit Ave and a 130-unit apartment complex planned
west of Harris Highland Drive and West St. Paul Avenue.
