Real Estate

320-unit townhome-style apartment development opens in Waukesha

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Rendering from Continental Properties
Last updated

Menomonee Falls-based development firm Continental Properties announced that it has opened its 320-unit townhome-style Springs at Meadowbrook development built on a 63-acre site at 601 Sierra Circle in Waukesha.

The development includes studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The community also includes resort-style amenities, including a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling stations, car care area, and a fenced pet play area.

“Opening Springs at Meadowbrook is an exciting milestone for our team, and I am eager to welcome our residents to their new homes,” said Morgan Pollock, community manager of Springs at Meadowbrook. “Our community is designed to foster connections, where residents can gather with their neighbors and participate in engaging resident events. I can’t wait for them to experience all the comforts and conveniences that make this community truly exceptional.”

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

