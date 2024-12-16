Senior housing development planned for Waukesha

Madison-based real estate developer Tukka Properties is planning a 115-unit senior housing development on Highway 18 in Waukesha at 3031 Summit Ave., according to city documents.

The 140,000-square-foot development will be located between Christ the Life Lutheran Church on Summit Avenue and the adjacent neighborhood, according to a representative from Christ the Life. All church facilities will remain.

The property will be managed by St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based Lifespark, a senior care organization with over 40 senior housing facilities across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The development, similar to others under Lifespark’s management, will offer independent, assisted and memory care facilities.

The development will include two single-story buildings, a two-story building with dining facilities, a four-story residential building as the center piece of the property and several outdoor amenities including patios and retention ponds surrounded by walking paths.

This development will be Tukka’s seventh senior housing facility in Wisconsin with other properties located in Middleton, Appleton, Cedarburg, Mequon, Fort Atkinson, and Stoughton.

A representative from Tukka or Lifespark was not immediately available for comment.