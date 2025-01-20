130-unit apartment complex planned in Waukesha

A 130-unit apartment complex, which would be called Harris Highlands
, is planned west of Harris Highland Drive and West St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha.
The proposal will be brought in front of Waukesha’s Plan Commission on Wednesday for consultative review, according to city documents.
Three, 3-story buildings are planned for the 5-acre property, each with just over 40 units per building. The buildings will be about 100,000 square feet collectively and will offer studio apartments as well as one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. A fitness center and several common rooms are also planned for the development.
Hales Corners-based PLC Properties
is leading the project with Brookfield-based Pinnacle Engineering Group
and Madison-based JLA Architects
.
The development will cost roughly $25 million and will be privately funded, according to Michael AmRhein
, representing PLC Properties.
If approved, the project would break ground in early 2026 and take about 11 months to complete, according to PLC Properties owner Patrick Thompson
.
This project proposal comes shortly after Menomonee Falls-based development firm Continental Properties announced the opening of a 320-unit apartment complex
just over three miles north of the Harris Highlands site.