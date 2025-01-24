2025 Ovation Awards

Kenosha County is home to many successful companies and business leaders. The Ovation Awards, presented annually by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance in partnership with BizTimes Media, recognizes the best of the best. They honor companies and individuals that have exhibited a history of growth, innovation, and a positive overall impact on the community.
The program, and the related feature coverage by BizTimes, provides a fantastic opportunity to learn about the companies and people that are moving Kenosha County’s economy forward.
This year’s winners represent a diverse group of businesses and entrepreneurs who have built the foundation of our community, as well as the visionary newcomers who have already made an indelible mark. They are innovators in boardrooms and the hallowed halls of education, and pioneers on Main Street.
Let’s celebrate the businesses, organizations, and individuals who deserve a standing ovation – that are entering new markets, creating community, expanding their facilities, making a positive impact, starting new ventures, educating our workforce ….and who call Kenosha County home.
On behalf of our sponsors, Johnson Financial Group, Uline, the University of Wisconsin - Parkside, Bane Nelson, First American Bank, Gilbane, Godfrey & Kahn, LaMacchia Travel Agency, M3 Insurance, Mission94 Firearms Education Center, and MTI Motion, we are proud to recognize and celebrate their collective achievements.
Ovation Winners:
Business of the Year: Jockey
Small Business of the Year: Franks Diner
Business Leader of the Year: Karla Krehbiel, regional president, Johnson Financial Group
KABA Forward Award Winners:
Nosco
Kem Krest
Grow Space Vertical Farms
Carthage College
Backyard Dream Studios
Congratulations to these extraordinary companies, organizations, and leaders who exemplify business excellence, innovation, and community engagement…and who are shaping the very future of Kenosha County.
Thank you to our gold sponsor: Johnson Financial Group; our silver sponsors: Uline and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside; and our supporting sponsors Bane Nelson, First American Bank, Gilbane, Godfrey & Kahn, LaMacchia Travel Agency, M3 Insurance, Mission94 Firearms Education Center, and MTI Motion, for their investment in the Kenosha-area business community.
Congratulations and best wishes for much continued success!