Forward Award Winner: Carthage College

Carthage College 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha Industry: Higher education carthage.edu Carthage College is a private college in Kenosha affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Its campus along the shores of Lake Michigan enrolls just over 2,600 students and offers bachelor’s programs in more than 40 majors, and master’s degrees in three areas.

In the summer months, Carthage hosts more than 7,000 people who participate in conferences and camps on campus. In the past year, Carthage has added a new engineering center in Lentz Hall as well as new nursing learning labs. The engineering center has capacity for up to 48 students, with the ability to divide the room into two separate spaces for instruction or lab work. The lab features a makerspace that houses equipment like Dremel and Markforged 3D printers, a Universal Laser Systems laser cutter, Snap-on hand and power tools and a ShopBot Tools CNC router.