Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Education & Workforce Development

Forward Award Winner: Carthage College

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
An aerial view of the Carthage College campus in Kenosha.
An aerial view of the Carthage College campus in Kenosha.
Learn more about:
Carthage College

Carthage College 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha Industry: Higher education carthage.edu Carthage College is a private college in Kenosha affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Its campus along the shores of Lake Michigan enrolls just over 2,600 students and offers bachelor’s programs in more than 40 majors, and master’s degrees in three areas.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.