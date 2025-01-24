Forward Award Winner: Nosco

A subsidiary of Deerfield, Illinois-based Holden Industries, Nosco is a pharmaceutical, natural health and consumer products packaging manufacturer supporting several big pharmaceutical companies across the country. Since moving its headquarters from Gurnee, Illinois, to Pleasant Prairie in 2021, the company has increased its footprint from its original 171,000 square feet to 271,000 square feet of industrial space, taking up the entire building in which it currently resides. Nosco also invested $5 million in the launch of a new flexible packaging line, including pouches, sachets and other sustainable packaging products for various markets. Over the past three years, the company has invested a total of $30 million in capital. Nosco is also in the process of launching labels for popular drugs on the market, like Narcan for opioid overdoses, Veozah (fezolinetant) for women’s menopause, Astepro for non-steroidal allergy medication, Ozempic for diabetes and weight loss and several other drugs for migraines and diabetes.