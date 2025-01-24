Login
Marketing & Media

Forward Award Winner: Backyard Dream Studios

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The Backyard Dream Studios team.
The Backyard Dream Studios team. Credit: Backyard Dream Studios
Learn more about:
Backyard Dream Studios

Backyard Dream Studios 5800 7th Ave., Kenosha Industry: Media kenoshaharbormarket.com Backyard Dream Studios is a full-service media production company located in downtown Kenosha, offering virtual productions, video productions, live event coverage and commercial photography. As Wisconsin’s first virtual production studio, Backyard Dream’s space offers videographic and photographic services currently being used by Disney and Hollywood

