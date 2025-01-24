Forward Award Winner: Backyard Dream Studios

Backyard Dream Studios is a full-service media production company located in downtown Kenosha, offering virtual productions, video productions, live event coverage and commercial photography. As Wisconsin’s first virtual production studio, Backyard Dream’s space offers videographic and photographic services currently being used by Disney and Hollywood filmmakers. As part of the experience, the company offers one of the only virtual production LED video walls in Wisconsin, spanning 10 feet tall and 28 feet wide. In addition to its list of services, Backyard Dream is working with Action! Wisconsin, a statewide coalition of filmmakers and producers, to reinstate Wisconsin’s filmmaker tax incentive program. Backyard Dream CEO Alex Kudrna has worked with state lawmakers on a bill that would create income and franchise tax credits for film production companies and add a state film office to the Department of Tourism.