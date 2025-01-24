Forward Award Winner: Kem Krest

Kem Krest 9801 80th Ave., Pleasant Prairie Industry: Fulfillment and distribution kemkrest.com Kem Krest entered the Kenosha County market in 2016 when it acquired Pleasant Prairie-based Unified Solutions Inc., taking over its 278,000-square-foot facility and all other assets. Kem Krest is a certified minority-owned business that provides solutions for fulfillment, chemical packaging, supply chain management,

Kem Krest entered the Kenosha County market in 2016 when it acquired Pleasant Prairie-based Unified Solutions Inc., taking over its 278,000-square-foot facility and all other assets. Kem Krest is a certified minority-owned business that provides solutions for fulfillment, chemical packaging, supply chain management, e-commerce and aftersales. The company specializes in end-to-end fulfillment of packaged chemicals and service parts for original equipment manufacturers in transportation and mobility. Kem Krest recently opened an on-site health clinic offered at no cost to its employees. The company partnered with a nurse practitioner who originally operated the clinic two days a week but has since begun operating three days a week due to high demand. The clinic offers a variety of medical services as well as the administration of essential medications.