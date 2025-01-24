Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Restaurants

Small Business of the Year: Franks Diner

Ovation Awards

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Julie Rittmiller and Kevin Ervin
Julie Rittmiller and Kevin Ervin
Learn more about:
Franks DinerJulie RittmillerKevin Ervin

Franks Diner 508 58th St., Kenosha Industry: Restaurants Employees: 22 franksdinerkenosha.com In a small Midwestern town, it’s rare to come across a restaurant that has just as much draw with out-of-towners as it does with local regulars. Franks Diner in downtown Kenosha is one of the few. Opened in the 1920s in a train car

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.