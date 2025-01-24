Small Business of the Year: Franks Diner

In a small Midwestern town, it’s rare to come across a restaurant that has just as much draw with out-of-towners as it does with local regulars. Franks Diner in downtown Kenosha is one of the few. Opened in the 1920s in a train car shipped from New Jersey, Franks is considered the oldest continuously operating diner in the U.S. Back in those days, the diner would often run around the clock filling the bellies of the city’s factory workers. Today, Franks is open for breakfast and lunch, serving a smorgasbord of diners, from local businesspeople to Chicagoans driving through to European tourists – and even the occasional celebrity. Since appearing on the first season of the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2007 – the first of two appearances on that show – Franks has garnered national media attention, with features in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Thrillist, Business Insider and others. Franks was named Small Business of the Year by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Current owners Julie Rittmiller and Kevin Ervin, who were loyal weekend regulars at Franks before buying the restaurant in 2010, consider themselves “caretakers” of the iconic Kenosha establishment, which employs a staff of 20. That role has meant maintaining and upkeeping – not changing – what diners have always loved about the place, including its “fun and sarcastic” atmosphere, said Rittmiller. “We felt when we first bought it, we should have gotten t-shirts that said, ‘we’re changing nothing,’ because people were so worried,” said Rittmiller. Any tweaks to the menu are tested on best sellers. Franks’ famous Garbage Plates – five eggs scrambled with hash browns, peppers, onions and choice of one to three meats and cheese – continue to highlight the menu, but the selection of mix-ins has been expanded over the years to offer some healthier options, she said. Maintaining the restaurant’s nearly 100-year-old space has been a labor of love. The dining car, built by the Jerry O’Mahony Diner Company, is believed to be the last of its kind. The diner’s original owner, Anthony Franks, built a brick façade around the car’s exterior and dug out a basement, which has helped protect the structure over the years. A dining room was added in 1935 and a larger kitchen in the mid 1940s. While Rittmiller and Ervin bought the restaurant with its structure well intact – aside from some minor fill-in work – the restaurant’s equipment and appliances were in need of an upgrade. Franks Diner is located at 508 58th St. in downtown Kenosha. "I think we've replaced every single item in there except maybe the dishwasher," said Rittmiller. "It is an investment." Within the past three years, Franks has been outfitted with a new kitchen cooler, air conditioning for the middle seating section, fresh paint in the bathrooms and at the front entrance, a partial new roof and a new point-of-sale system. With the restaurant capped at 55 seats – and no feasible way of adding on to the existing structure – Franks has recently expanded its outdoor seating in the summertime, taking over some of the adjacent American Legion parking lot. Rittmiller attributes Franks' long-running success to the support of the Kenosha community. In return, Franks is committed to giving back, including through donations to Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Kenosha Police and Fire departments, The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Foundation and the American Legion as well as participation in and sponsorship of numerous local events like the Museum Crawl, Kenosha Pops Concerts, HarborMarket food demonstrations, Bowls & Books and the annual Rotary Softball Tournament. Rittmiller serves on the board of the Boys & Girls Club, while Ervin serves on the boards of the Lakeshore Business Improvement District, Visit Kenosha and Kenosha’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee. The couple moved to Kenosha in 2003 as newlyweds. It was halfway between Milwaukee, where Rittmiller had been working in corporate retail, and Chicago, where Ervin had been working for his family’s janitorial supply business. They had heard about Franks, and then after about a year living in the area, they “finally stumbled on it,” said Rittmiller. “We walked in, loved it, like immediately, and just ended up eating there for years, became regulars,” she said. “We were there probably every weekend both days and ended up becoming really good friends with the two women that owned it.” Previous owners Chris Schwartz and Lynn Groleau, who, with a third partner Kris Derwae, had bought the diner from the Franks family in 2001, started asking Rittmiller and Ervin for small favors – go out and get eggs, count tips, run coffee – and later approached them about buying the business. Fifteen years later, Rittmiller, 62, and Ervin, 64, are on the lookout for Franks’ next caretakers to take over the business and carry on its legacy, said Rittmiller, hinting at eventual retirement. “We’re hoping it’s either regulars or staff that will step up,” she said.