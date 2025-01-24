Forward Award Winner: Grow Space Vertical Farms

Grow Space Vertical Farms 3127 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha Industry: Agriculture growspace.farm Grow Space Vertical Farms uses hydroponic and aeroponic farming methods to grow a variety of produce year-round. Since its founding in 2023, Grow Space has increased its production to three times its original inventory. Starting with 10 vertical garden towers, the company now supports

Grow Space Vertical Farms uses hydroponic and aeroponic farming methods to grow a variety of produce year-round. Since its founding in 2023, Grow Space has increased its production to three times its original inventory. Starting with 10 vertical garden towers, the company now supports 30 towers in its recently purchased facility, the former Scandinavian Design building. Utilizing hydroponic and aeroponic systems, Grow Space farms a variety of produce, including buttercrunch lettuce, romaine lettuce, basil and several types of microgreens. The company’s focus is heavily centered on the local community. In constructing its facility, Grow Space worked with several southeast Wisconsin-based contractors, including Partners in Design Architects, Town and Country Glass Co., Carpets Plus, Lee Plumbing, Signarama and marketing firm Dooley & Associates. Grow Space also donates extra produce to area organizations like the Shalom Center and Grace Lutheran Church.