Zuern Building Products plans HQ expansion

Slinger-based Zuern Building Products Inc.,
a supplier of materials to homeowners and professional builders, plans to add 25,000 square feet of space to its corporate headquarters at 820 Enterprise Drive. A project narrative submitted to Slinger’s Plan Commission shows the extra space will be an addition to the warehouse located on the southeast corner of the property. Four new loading docks will also be built to support the addition. “The need for expansion is multi-faceted. We know our housing market here in southeastern Wisconsin is underbuilt by about 15 to 20 percent in terms of housing available for the people here. Due to that fact and the fact that developments continue to come up, our product offerings are expanding,” said the company in a statement. “With the growth in the business it’s just very apparent that we’re not going backwards, so we certainly need more room for the categories and products that we store.” Those products mainly consist of windows, doors and cabinetry. In addition to growth, the company cited increased lead times as another reason to have more product on hand. Zuern announced plans to move its corporate headquarters and distribution center to Slinger in 2019,
citing a need for more space. The 6-acre parcel of land where the building is located was purchased for approximately $3.1 million. Zuern also has locations in Allenton, Cedarburg, Franklin and Watertown. Since 1953, the company has been family-owned and operated.