Zuern Building Products Inc. plans to make a 69,000-square-foot building in Slinger its new corporate headquarters and distribution center.

On Thursday, Gen3 Distribution LLC, a holding company for the third-generation owners of Zuern, closed on the acquisition of the building at 820 Enterprise Drive.

The 6-acre acre parcel where the building is located was purchased from East Mequon Development Corp. for roughly $3.1 million.

Arleen Mantel, president of the Allenton-based supplier of materials to homeowners and professional builders, said Zuern has out grown its current headquarters.

“With increased sales, we had major warehousing issues,” she said in an email. “We were simply running out of room.”

Zuern will maintain its Allenton facility, and has other locations in Cedarburg, Franklin and Watertown. It will have all its millwork, windows and cabinets for these four locations shipped directly to Slinger. Mantel said doing so improves efficiencies for the company.

Zuern is aiming to move its office staff by Dec. 1, and have the distribution center in operation March 1, Mantel said.

Adam Williquette, president of American Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller and worked with the buyer on the transaction.

American Commercial Real Estate was founded in 2018 by Williquette and Jo Sadownikow. It is part of West Bend-based American Companies, a full-service commercial real estate firm that also provides design, construction and development services.

The building Zeurn purchased is the former location of Legendary Whitetails. The outfitter of hunting clothes and apparel filed for Chapter 128 receivership earlier this year. East Mequon Development Corp., the building’s former owner, is registered to Greg Huffman, president of Legendary Whitetails.