Yemeni coffee shop plans first Milwaukee location on East Side

A new to market coffee shop is coming to Milwaukee's East Side. According to a permit filed with the City of Milwaukee, Dearborn, Michigan-basedis planning to open a location in the first-floor retail space of The Eastsider, an apartment building at 2900 N. Oakland Ave. The permit indicates that Haraz Coffee House would open in an approximately 1,690-square-foot space at the southwest side of the building. Haraz Coffee House was started by founder and CEOin Dearborn, Michigan, in 2021 and has since grown to over 10 locations across five states. There are at least 14 other locations planned nationwide, according to the company's website.

The core of Haraz is its Yemeni coffee, where its beans are sourced from the shop’s namesake coffee-growing village. The coffee shops offer a variety of spiced coffee and tea drinks brewed in Yemeni clay pots, as well as pastries.

The design of the coffee houses leans into the communal aspects of drinking and sharing coffee and treats, according to the company's website. There will be dine-in and takeout services. The company has selected one other location in Wisconsin, according to Nasser, and is considering several more across the state. "We have big plans for Wisconsin," Nasser said in a statement. Nasser declined to share the other locations the company is considering. Other retail tenants at The Eastsider include Cousin's Subs and Buffalo Wild Wings. The 55-unit apartment building recently