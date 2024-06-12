East Side apartment building sold for $10 million

The Eastsider
, a 55-unit apartment building at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Locust Street on Milwaukee's East Side, has been sold for $10 million.
The building was completed in 2019 following a contentious zoning approval process and delayed construction start. It was developed by a partnership of Mike Klein
's firm Klein Development
, Jeno Cataldo
and Millennial Partners
.
Previously owned by an affiliate of the development team, the property was sold to a Houston-based affiliate of Boston-based Westview Partners.
In addition to apartment units, The Eastsider has about 10,000 square feet of commercial space with current tenants including Cousin's Subs and Buffalo Wild Wings.
Klein and Cataldo are again working together on a 130-room hotel at the corner of Brady Street and Farwell Avenue
. The hotel, announced in January 2023, has not yet broken ground. Klein is also part of a development team that is planning to convert the 100 East office building in downtown Milwaukee into apartment units
.
Klein and Cataldo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.