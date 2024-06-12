Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

East Side apartment building sold for $10 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Image from Klein Development
Learn more about:
Klein DevelopmentMillennial PartnersJeno CataldoMichael Klein
Last updated

The Eastsider, a 55-unit apartment building at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Locust Street on Milwaukee’s East Side, has been sold for $10 million. The building was completed in 2019 following a contentious zoning approval process and delayed construction start. It was developed by a partnership of Mike Klein‘s firm Klein Development, Jeno Cataldo and

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.