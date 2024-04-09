Hilton Tapestry hotel planned for Milwaukee

A Hilton Tapestry hotel is planned in Milwaukee.
That's according to a press release from the International Luxury Hotel Association recapping one of the association's meetings, where a representative from Los Angeles-based BLVD Hospitality
said the company was working on a Hilton Tapestry project in Milwaukee.
"Blake Malecha
, senior vice president at BLVD Hospitality, discussed his role in acquisitions at the company, highlighting their focus on expanding their platform beyond California
. He is particularly excited about projects like their upcoming hotels near Disneyland in Anaheim
and Hilton Tapestry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin,
" the press release
says.
BLVD did not respond to requests for comment, but the firm's website lists the proposed hotel on Brady Street and Farwell Avenue
as one of the company's projects in development.
That 130-room hotel project is being led by developer Mike Klein
and restaurateur-turned developer Jeno Cataldo
. The 11-story hotel would include a first-floor restaurant and rooftop bar and eatery.
Klein and Cataldo did not respond to requests for comment.
There are at least three other hotels planned in downtown Milwaukee in the development pipeline:
Milwaukee-based HKS Holdings
has proposed and received city approval for a 161-room hotel
at the northwest corner of West Kilbourn Avenue and North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, which is slated to be a Tempo by Hilton. HKS did not respond to requests for comment.
Middleton-based North Central Group
, which developed The Trade in the Deer District, has plans to build another Deer District hotel, Peter Feigin
, president of the Milwaukee Bucks, told BizTimes in August. Plans for that hotel have not been officially announced.
Kenosha-based Bear Development
is planning a 180-room hotel as part of its Iron District development
. Bear Development chief executive officer S.R. Mills
told BizTimes on Monday that a flag for the hotel has not yet been chosen.
Tapestry by Hilton is known as a "soft brand," which means each Tapestry hotel has a unique design, but guests can use rewards and other perks associated with all Hilton hotels, according to Hilton's website.
There are 125 Tapestry locations worldwide with more than 100 in development.