Hilton Tapestry hotel planned for Milwaukee

"Blake Malecha

California

Anaheim

Milwaukee, Wisconsin,

A Hilton Tapestry hotel is planned in Milwaukee. That's according to a press release from the International Luxury Hotel Association recapping one of the association's meetings, where a representative from Los Angeles-basedsaid the company was working on a Hilton Tapestry project in Milwaukee., senior vice president at BLVD Hospitality, discussed his role in acquisitions at the company, highlighting their focus on expanding their platform beyond. He is particularly excited about projects like their upcoming hotels near Disneyland inand Hilton Tapestry in" thesays. BLVD did not respond to requests for comment, but the firm's website lists theas one of the company's projects in development. That 130-room hotel project is being led by developerand restaurateur-turned developer. The 11-story hotel would include a first-floor restaurant and rooftop bar and eatery. Klein and Cataldo did not respond to requests for comment. There are at least three other hotels planned in downtown Milwaukee in the development pipeline: Milwaukee-basedhasat the northwest corner of West Kilbourn Avenue and North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, which is slated to be a Tempo by Hilton. HKS did not respond to requests for comment. Middleton-based, which developed The Trade in the Deer District, has plans to build another Deer District hotel,, president of the Milwaukee Bucks, told BizTimes in August. Plans for that hotel have not been officially announced. Kenosha-basedis planning a. Bear Development chief executive officertold BizTimes on Monday that a flag for the hotel has not yet been chosen. Tapestry by Hilton is known as a "soft brand," which means each Tapestry hotel has a unique design, but guests can use rewards and other perks associated with all Hilton hotels, according to Hilton's website. There are 125 Tapestry locations worldwide with more than 100 in development.