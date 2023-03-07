Design revised for hotel planned on former Journal Sentinel block in downtown Milwaukee

The design plans for the hotel planned at the former Journal Sentinel block in downtown Milwaukee have been revised as the developer seeks approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.

The eight-story, 161-room Hilton Tempo hotel is planned for a vacant site at the northwest corner of West Kilbourn Avenue and North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The site is part of the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel block, which has been designated a historic site by the Milwaukee Common Council, so development proposals there are subject to review by the Historic Preservation Commission, which sought revisions to the initial design plans for the hotel, submitted in December.

The developer for the project is Milwaukee-based HKS Holdings LLC and the architectural firm is Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater. They are seeking a certificate of appropriateness from the Historic Preservation Commission for the project.