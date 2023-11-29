Milwaukee pro soccer team launch delayed until 2026

The launch of Milwaukee’s professional outdoor soccer team has been delayed until 2026 as developers continue to secure financing for the $75 million downtown stadium.

Originally aiming to host its first games in 2025, developers are eyeing a spring 2024 construction start for the 8,000-seat soccer stadium, with the team to begin play in the United Soccer League Championship in 2026.

“As the highest level of pro soccer in the state of Wisconsin, we know we only have one opening day, and we want to make sure we get that product, that fan experience, and our facilities right,” Conor Caloia, Milwaukee Pro Soccer’s chief operating officer, said in a press release.

Led by Kenosha-based developer Bear Development and Grafton-based Kacmarcik Enterprises, the plan is for the soccer stadium to anchor an 11-acre mixed-use development called the Iron District, located northeast of the Marquette Interchange in downtown Milwaukee.

The development also includes affordable apartments, 99 of which are currently under construction, a 200-room hotel, and a connected events venue to serve the hotel and host live music. Plans are for the hotel to be developed at the same time as the stadium.

“The overall timeline at the onset I think was fairly aggressive event to start with, so we are just more comfortable pursuing a 2026 start date for Milwaukee pro soccer, rather than rushing the process and trying to get things done for 2025,” said Ross Boettcher, communications director for Kacmarcik Enterprises.

Originally, the cost estimate for the soccer stadium was $45 million, but interest rates, construction costs and other factors have ballooned the cost to $75 million, according to Boettcher.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers announced that he plans to use $9.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the stadium. Evers had initially proposed the $9.3 million as part of his 2023-25 capital budget, but were rejected by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

The club also is working with Cramer-Krasselt to develop a team name, crest and branding. It will continue conducting community engagement activities.

“We want to make sure that we’re being intentional about things, going through the process the right way and not trying o cram anything down anybody’s throat,” Boettcher said. “As it pertains to community engagement, we want to make sure that we’re getting feedback from the community and our supporters, the people who want the highest level of professional soccer in Wisconsin history, stay engaged in the entire process.”

The USL Championship league has 27 clubs across the country, including in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Detroit and Indianapolis.

The stadium also would host Marquette University’s men’s and women’s soccer and lacrosse teams as well as community events, recreational programs and other athletic uses.

Boettcher declined to comment on the stadium’s financing package and when the development team expects to close on financing. Bear Development did not immediately respond to request for comment.