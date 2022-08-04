Wisconsin African American Chamber names new CEO

Nikki Purvis has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Milwaukee-based African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, the chamber’s board of directors announced Thursday. "We are thrilled Nikki will take…

intentionally engage, network, and partner with other business owners, fellow entrepreneurs, and organizations like the chamber

.

In this next chapter, my vision is to lead the chamber to support its members in recovering and excelling from the economic impacts of the pandemic and reentering an era of growth and success."