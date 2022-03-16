African American Chamber of Wisconsin CEO takes new role at Dallas organization

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Ossie Kendrix, president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin.
Ossie Kendrix, who has led the Milwaukee-based African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin for the past five years as president and CEO, announced Wednesday he has started a new role with a Dallas-based nonprofit…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

