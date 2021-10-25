Getting there: Jona Moore

What are you most excited about in your new role? “I’m just really excited to learn. There are so many things to learn coming into this new role and I’m eager to just take it…

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

What are you most excited about in your new role?

“I’m just really excited to learn. There are so many things to learn coming into this new role and I’m eager to just take it all in. I’m also most excited about playing a bigger role in supporting minority entrepreneurs in the city of Milwaukee.”

Why have you stayed in Milwaukee?

“I love Milwaukee. I’ve stayed in Milwaukee because I am extremely passionate about giving back to the city that has given so much to me. Growing up in Milwaukee has taught me so much about working hard, never giving up and believing in myself. I can’t imagine myself pouring into another city when there’s so much work to be done right here.”

What’s one piece of advice you’d share with aspiring leaders?

“Find your purpose. Leadership is hard and not for the weak. You will encounter tons of obstacles, moments of uncertainty and moments where you just want to quit. Yet, when you understand your purpose and find your ‘why’ for leadership, you have something to fight for. Leadership is bigger than just wanting to tell people what to do.”

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend include?

“Sleeping in late – 10 a.m. is ideal. Getting up and going to a good brunch, and then spending time at Target. I hate shopping, but I love a good Target outing – it’s therapy. A good dinner at the Wicked Hop, and then going home to binge-watch Housewives of New Jersey, Atlanta, Potomac or Salt Lake City. That’s my guilty pleasure.”

Jona Moore Vice president, African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin Age: 34 Hometown: Milwaukee Education: Bachelor of Science from Jackson State University Previous position: Program manager at AACCW