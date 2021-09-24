Weekly Debrief: Wisconsin on the world stage with Ryder Cup

By
Arthur Thomas
-

BizTimes Media reporter Maredithe Meyer joins editor Andrew Weiland and associate editor to spotlight BizTimes Insider stories from the week and discuss her coverage of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County.

Insider Spotlight Stories:
– Health benefits consulting firm mueller QAAS sold
– Metro Milwaukee export rebound lags Midwest and still down from 2018
– Generac buys former American Family Insurance Office building in Pewaukee for $6.75 million

Other stories in the episode:
– Milwaukee-area businesses enjoy Ryder Cup boost
– See photos from Ryder Cup’s opening ceremony at Whistling Straits
– Sheboygan-area businesses cash in on Ryder Cup tourism
– Wisconsin is a major golf destination

 

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

