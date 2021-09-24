Weekly Debrief: Wisconsin on the world stage with Ryder Cup

BizTimes Media reporter Maredithe Meyer joins editor Andrew Weiland and associate editor to spotlight BizTimes Insider stories from the week and discuss her coverage of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County.
Insider Spotlight Stories:
– Health benefits consulting firm mueller QAAS sold
– Metro Milwaukee export rebound lags Midwest and still down from 2018
– Generac buys former American Family Insurance Office building in Pewaukee for $6.75 million
Other stories in the episode:
– Milwaukee-area businesses enjoy Ryder Cup boost
– See photos from Ryder Cup’s opening ceremony at Whistling Straits
– Sheboygan-area businesses cash in on Ryder Cup tourism
– Wisconsin is a major golf destination