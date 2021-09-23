Health benefits consulting firm mueller QAAS sold

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Jim Mueller
Jim Mueller
Jim Mueller, owner of health benefits consulting firm mueller QAAS, has sold the company following his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease last year. The Pewaukee-based company was purchased by Hays Companies, a Minneapolis-based risk management, insurance and…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display