Generac buys former American Family Insurance office building in Pewaukee for $6.75 million

Town of Genesse-based Generac Power Systems
paid $6.75 million to buy the 75,000-square-foot office building at W236 N1402 Busse Road in Pewaukee from Madison-based American Family Insurance
, according to state records.
In August, Generac announced that it was buying the building
, located along the north side of I-94, and would move 300 employees into the building. The company said the total cost to purchase and renovate the building would be $8 million.
The facility will serve as the company’s new customer contact center where sales and support teams and a portion of Generac’s marketing team will be relocated. Generac staff moving to the Pewaukee facility will be a combination of existing employees and new hires, a Generac spokesperson said in a statement.
American Family previously announced it would relocate its Pewaukee facility employees to a planned corporate office in the former Mandel Graphics Solutions plant
in downtown Milwaukee. Those plans have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic as American Family has been reevaluating its office space needs.