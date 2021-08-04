Generac expanding with addition of Pewaukee facility

Generac Power Systems has purchased an office building in the Village of Pewaukee where it will house hundreds of employees, the Town of Genesee-based manufacturer announced Tuesday.

The total cost of the project is $8 million including the purchase price and planned renovations, according to the company. Approximately 300 employees will move into the 75,000 square-foot facility located on Highway J along Interstate 94.

The new facility will serve as the company’s new customer contact center where sales and support teams and a portion of Generac’s marketing team will be relocated.

“As we continue to add employees to serve our customers and support our rapidly evolving business, we have outgrown our current headquarters facility in Waukesha,” Generac president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld said in a statement. “Expanding to this new location will allow us to continue to grow Generac to serve our customers, partners and our people, as we work to meet the incredible market demand.”

In addition to its Pewaukee office, Generac opened additional offices in Denver and Boston to accommodate growth and demand for its clean energy products, according to a press release.

Its Town of Genesee headquarters will remain its primary location for corporate operations as well as research and development activities, the company said in a statement.

Generac has benefited from extreme weather over the last decade which has resulted in more frequent and longer-lasting power outages, driving demand for its residential, commercial and industrial generators.

The company posted its highest quarterly revenue in the first quarter of 2021 where sales for its products increased 70% year-over-year. The generator manufacturer achieved its highest-ever revenue for a single quarter, which increased from $475.9 million to $807.4 million compared to last year.

Residential product sales, including home standby generators, also increased by 110% compared to last year.

Home standby generator demand was already on the rise because of the “home as a sanctuary” trend, a term Generac uses to describe the growing work-from-home population. However, Generac also benefited from major power outages in Texas caused by winter storms earlier this year.

The company’s growth prompted Generac to add capacity at one of its Wisconsin plants and fast-track opening its new facility in South Carolina.

A BizTimes interview with Generac’s chief information officer Tim Dickson details how a data-driven ‘culture shift’ has helped Generac grow.