Generac to increase capacity at one of its Wisconsin plants after posting highest quarterly revenue to date

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Generac's headquarters in the Town of Genesee
Town of Genesee-based Generac will add capacity to one of its Wisconsin plants and fast track opening its new facility in South Carolina following a first quarter where sales for its products increased by 70%…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display