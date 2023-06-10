Weekly Debrief: Will bus rapid transit live up to $55 million price tag?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the launch of the East-West Bus Rapid Transit route in Milwaukee. The route connects the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center with downtown in around 30 minutes by using a dedicated bus lane, fewer stops and technological improvements. Andrew and Arthur discuss the stakes for the $55 million BRT route, including implications for a planned North-South route with a $148 million price tag.
