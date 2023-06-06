Uline to add 200 jobs in Kenosha County

Pleasant Prairie-based shipping and business supplies provider Uline
is looking to fill 200 new positions as the company embarks on 4.5 million square feet of new development in Kenosha County.
According to a press release from Uline, the company has begun development on the first of four new buildings on 350 acres of land that it purchased last year
in Kenosha.
The first building
is a 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center located near the intersection of 38th
Street and 136th
Avenue in Kenosha. This will be the largest warehouse in the Uline network upon completion, the release says.
Construction is also underway at a Uline facility in Bristol, just west of Kenosha, where the company is leasing a 1 million-square-foot warehouse. The facility, located at 10322 140 Avenue, is set to open in October of 2023.
These expansions will bring Uline to 14.5 million square feet of industrial and office space in Kenosha County. The company currently occupies over 10 million square feet in the county.
“We’re growing, both in the physical size of our footprint and in our employee base,” said Gil De Las Alas, Uline’s chief human resources officer, in the release. “Uline is committed to investing in our community, providing new, stable career opportunities for our neighbors.”
Building on its workforce of about 3,500 in Kenosha County, Uline plans to add 150 warehouse and facilities jobs and 50 customer service positions, the release says. The company is holding a hiring event on Wednesday
and another on June 21
to help fill the positions.
Nationally, Uline employs 9,000 people across 13 branch locations and 14 sales offices.
The company moved its corporate headquarters from Waukegan, Illinois to Pleasant Prairie in 2010.
“Uline has sustained more than a decade of double-digit growth, allowing us to expand our operations with new facilities across the country, as well as in our own backyard,” De Las Alas said. “At a time when many businesses are experiencing uncertainty and layoffs, we’re
solidifying our commitment to southeastern Wisconsin through the addition of new facilities, property and growth of the Uline team.”