Uline to add 200 jobs in Kenosha County

By
-
A rendering of Uline's proposed new distribution center in Kenosha.

Pleasant Prairie-based shipping and business supplies provider Uline is looking to fill 200 new positions as the company embarks on 4.5 million square feet of new development in Kenosha County. According to a press release from Uline, the company has begun development on the first of four new buildings on 350 acres of land that

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display